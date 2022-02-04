Unrestrained Juvenile Killed in Madison Parish Crash

Tallulah – On Feb. 3, just before 6 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on I-20 just west of LA Highway 602-2. This crash claimed the life of an unrestrained passenger, 15-year-old Eduardo Lopez of Chamblee, Ga.

The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-20. Following the Freightliner was a 2021 Nissan Rogue, driven by 36-year-old Carlos Sanchez of Chamblee, and a 2002 GMC Sierra. For reasons still under investigation, Sanchez struck the rear of the Freightliner causing the Nissan to lose control and overturn. Lopez was ejected from the Nissan and subsequently struck by the GMC.

Sanchez, who was wearing his seat belt, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Lopez, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Madison Parish Coroner. The drivers of the Freightliner and GMC were both restrained and were not injured in the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind all motorists to make good decisions, such as buckling their seat belts, obeying all posted speed limits and avoiding all distractions while driving. In addition, motorists must also be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated four fatal crashes resulting in five deaths.