Warren County Land Records Jan. 24 to Jan. 31

Published 2:04 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period January 24  to January 31.

Warranty Deeds

* Daisy S. Anderson and Steven J. Tuminello to Johnette Y. Vaughan, Lot 4, Glenwood.

* Liesel Berryman Anderton to Brandy Davis, Lot 90, Camelot Estates No. 4.

* Sammy Thomas Brocato and Stacey G. Brocato to Jordan Boyer and Erica Dedo Boyer, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Allison Brewer to Rett Verhine Builders LLC, Lot 39, Mill Creek Subdivision.

* Eddie Chesnut and Jimmie Chesnut to Andrew Hearn, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Daniel Lopez and Monika Lopez to Dylan C. Derosia and Anna Marie Derosia, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Jamekia Wingfield to Patrick Duffie, Lot 5, Blakely Subdivision.

* Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center to Troy Lee Goss II and Cathy Ann Goss, Part of Lot 3 and Part of Lot 4, Nathan Seymour.

* Kelsey R. (Poole) Hudson to Marcy A. Kimble, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Richard Cowart Inc to Nathan Clyde Lee and Crystal Davidson Lee, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Richard A. Meister and Ann T. Meister to Jennifer C. Mixon and Terrance Mixon, Lot 119, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

* Dan E. Wilson to Davi Lynn Scallions, Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* George Michael to George Michael and Deanne Palazza Trussell, Part of Section 19 C, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

 

Deeds of Trust 

* Andrew Hearn to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Roosevelt Smith Jr. and Arlean Smith to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of North ½ of Southeast ¼ of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Lindsey Wright and Emily Wright to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 33, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Mitchell A. Simmons and Donna W. Simmons to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 74, Silver Creek Estates.

* Jordan Boyer and Erica Dedo to Mortgage Access Corp, Part Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Marcy A. Kimble to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Patrick Duffie to Community First National Bank, Lot 5, Blakely Subdivision.

* Brandy Davis to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 90, Camelot Estates No. 4.

* Nathan Clyde Lee and Crystal Davidson Lee to Delta Bank, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Janice A. Flowers to Regions Bank, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Troy L. Goss III and Cathy A. Goss to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Lot 3 and Part 4, Nathan Seymour.

* Eunice P. Graves to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Melody Grey and Garrett Grey to Riverhills Bank, Part of North ½ of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Ashley Soverns Hearn and Richard O. Hearn to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 5, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

* Lisa (Jahanzeb) Jackson to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 1, Tommy Jones Estates.

* Jasper E. Lummus Jr. and Patricia Lummus to Reliance First Capital LLC, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 25, Highlands.

* Preston Romero and Cathy Martin to Quicen Loans LLC, Lot 42 and 43, Chambers Street.

* Jesus Martinez to Riverhills Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Jennifer C. Mixon and Terrance Mixon to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 119, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

* Stanley Phelps Moran and Natasha Renee Moran to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 152, Oak Park No. 3.

* Meloney T. Tallent to Novus Homes Mortgage, Lot 23, Choctaw Boundary.

* Rujul Patel and Reena Patel to Riverhills Bank, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Jacob Rachal to Rocket Mortage LLC, Part of Lot 58, Lake Forest No. 1.

* Frank E. Stubbs and Bobbie J. Stubbs to Regions Bank, Lot 8, Lakeland Village Cove II.

* Rett Verhine Builders LLC to Riverhills Bank, Lot 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.

 

Marriage Licenses

* James Ellis Berry, 73, Mississippi, to Monnita Kay Lott, 68, Mississippi.

* Tate Hudson Chapman, 27, Mississippi, to Megan Key Davis, 25, Mississippi.

* Paul Andrew Donovan, 51, Mississippi, to Theresa Ann Parker, 59, Mississippi.

