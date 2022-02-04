Woody Herman May of Nitta Yuma, Miss., passed away at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss., on Feb. 1 at the age of 78. May touched countless lives during those 78 years, filling most of that period with love, laughter and adventure.

May was known for his high level of energy, curiosity, and wit, and he held a life-long devotion to his family and friends. Following his retirement as a consultant to the Bayer Corporation in Charleston, S.C., and many prior years in the textile industry, including 17 years as the operational lead of Delta Elastics in Rolling Fork, Miss., he was known for his many projects and adventures. Examples of these include, his making biodiesel in Nitta Yuma from local Chuck’s Dairy Bar cooking grease to fuel his Mercedes, his dressing as pastor R.G. Lee to present the sermon “Pay Day Someday” at local churches, his attending a UFO and Extraterrestrial conference to see for himself if there was any merit to presenter findings. Before his professional career began, many of his activities were also compelling and entertaining, but we hesitate to put these in print. Woody loved a good, compelling story and entertaining those around him. He also loved his local community. He has served as the past Chairman of the Board of the Sharkey-Issaquena Hospital, President of the Sharkey-Issaquena Country Club, the President and Board Member of Delta Human Development and a Mississippi Advisory Board Member, among other roles.

Woody is survived by his wife of 45 years, Helen Carolyn May; a son, Herman Cooley May; a sister, Sandra May Copeland (Bobby); nephews, Henry Vick Phelps IV and Bob Copeland, and nieces Robin Copeland and Beth Rittler. He also has two grandchildren, Leland and Hamilton May.

On Monday, Feb. 7, funeral services will take place at the United Methodist Church in Anguilla, Miss. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and the service will begin at 1 p.m.

The pallbearers are Henry Vick Phelps IV, Olivio Caselli, Carlo Caselli, Bobby Copeland, Tommy Hengst, Smitty Hargrave, Buddy Hanks and William Tomlinson.

Honorary Pallbearers are Bill Whatley, Hardy Warren, Burkitt Martin, Jimmy Walker, Bobby Barlow, Johnny Price, Danny Jackson, Roger Simmons, Terrell Price, Joe Versen, Charlie Amborn, Fred Peyton, Philip Hester, Joe Ford, L.A. Pierce, Bill Thomas, Charles Weissinger and Billy Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the building fund of the United Methodist Church of Anguilla or the Wiley Magee Agriculture & Health Care scholarship fund at Hinds Community College.