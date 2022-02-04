Wright-Sadler Wedding Announcement

Miss Kylie Nicole Wright of Tulsa, Okla., and Mr. Patrick Guider Sadler of Vicksburg were married at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2021, at Sanibel, Fla. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Dean Wright of McKinney, Texas and Miss Candy Thomas of Tulsa, Okla. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Phyllis Joan Wimer and the late Mr. Harry Junior Wimer of Branson, Mo.; the late Mr. Paul Burns Caine of Claremore, Okla.; Mr. and Mrs. Joyce Waymond Wright of Georgetown, Texas and the late Mrs. Ruthie Joann Wright of Flowermound, Texas. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Armstrong Sadler. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Henley Sadler, Jr. and the late Dr. and Mrs. George Warren Guider, all of Vicksburg. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Dean Wright. The matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Kasie Michelle Malone of Prosper, Texas. The groom’s twin brother, Kelly William Sadler of Fairhope, Ala. served as the best man. Miss Parker Malone and Miss Madden Malone, nieces of the bride, of Prosper, Texas, were flower girls. Ushers were Bradey Beierschmitt, nephew of the bride of Prosper, Texas and Walker Lambiotte, nephew of the groom of Vicksburg. An outdoor seated dinner reception and dancing honoring the couple was held on the tropical grounds of Casa Ybel Resort. On the eve of the wedding, family members including nieces and nephews and friends gathered for a day of activities including swimming, shuffleboard, volleyball and shell gathering before being treated to a dinner buffet at the resort hosted by the groom’s parents. The couple honeymooned on the island of Turks and Caicos, a British Overseas territory in the Caribbean. The Sadlers will be at home in Peachtree City, Ga., where the bride is an attorney with Chick-fil-A Corporation and the groom is a software sales executive with Kandji.

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’