12-year-old girl reported missing in Vicksburg

Updated at 1 p.m. February 5: Anderson has been reported as found by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Zarriah McKay Anderson of Vicksburg.

She is described as a black female, 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, Feb. 5, at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of High Hill Drive in the Greenbriar Subdivision in Warren County, wearing an off-white long sleeve shirt, blue sweatpants and a purple backpack.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zarriah McKay Anderson, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.