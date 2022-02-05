FRAZIER: Vicksburg’s new selfie studio is fun for all ages

Published 4:00 am Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

When I was a young girl — a child really, I remember my grandmother allowed me to jump in a photo booth and have my picture made.

Some of you may recall the small cubicles located mostly in malls. These booths had curtains on either side and once you dropped your coin in (I think it was a quarter) the camera would snap four photos.

I still have the black-and-white images somewhere in the house.

And let me just tell you, I didn’t just sit there in front of the camera and smile.

I showed out with some of my favorite diva-type poses.

Now don’t get too excited. Remember, this would have been in the ’60s. By today’s standards, my poses would be considered pretty darn tame.

Well, maybe the one where I had my lips pursed together like I was going to kiss someone was a bit racy.

As much as I enjoyed myself inside that now-antiquated photo booth, I can only imagine how much fun I could have had at Picture This Photography & Selfie Studio, a new business at the Vicksburg Commons which is owned by Vicksburg resident Larry Walker.

His suite is lined with all kinds of vignettes, from a flower wall with a pink fur bench to sit on, to a space with a clawfoot tub and bubbles.

Larry said the tub was a favorite of his patrons.

With a cell phone, kids nowadays can snap pictures of themselves and friends until the cows come home, and now with Larry’s creative backdrops, their photos can be even more entertaining.

Larry’s little photo walls can also be a hot spot for families. Can’t you just see a big ole bunny on one of his walls for the kiddos to pose in front of while dressed in their Easter best?

And then there is the TikTok space. I’m pretty sure my parents have no idea about TikTok, but I can tell you if it had been around when I was a young person, they would have certainly known about it.

How fun it would have been to make my own little videos. Sure, I know I could do it now, but I’m pretty sure my diva days are done. You know, with the grandchildren and all.

