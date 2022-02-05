Missing Vicksburg girl found safe

Published 2:33 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

A 12-year-old Vicksburg girl reported missing early Saturday has been found by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Zarriah McKay Anderson of Vicksburg, after she went missing from the Greenbriar subdivision in Warren County. McKay was reported missing at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office found her about 12 hours later, but has not released any other details.

