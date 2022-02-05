No injuries reported in KCS train derailment in downtown Vicksburg

Published 10:10 am Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Kansas City Southern Railway train derailed in downtown Vicksburg Saturday morning.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the incident began near the KSC yard and no hazardous materials were involved. The crossing at Pearl and Klein Streets are blocked to traffic while officials respond to the scene.

Officials said they were not sure when the wreck would be cleared.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs confirmed there were no injuries.

