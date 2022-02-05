OUTLOOK: Vicksburg’s Sub Deb Ball enters its 83rd year

On Feb. 12 at the BB Club, 29 young women will be presented during the annual Sub Deb Ball. The theme for this year’s black-tie event is “Masquerade Ball.”

This marks the 83rd year since the founding of the Vicksburg Sub Deb Club, which is an extracurricular club geared toward educating high school students in etiquette and social refinement as well as community involvement.

Members of the club are selected by their peers during their junior year of high school, and each year the club hosts two main events, a progressive dinner and the ball.

Prior to their first event, the girls receive a formal etiquette lesson taught by Carole Campbell.

In addition to its focus on etiquette, the Sub Deb Club members participate in a philanthropy project. This year’s project benefited children in foster care.

The Sub Deb Club, through its social and philanthropic events, seeks to foster the characteristics of a true lady, the ability to treat others with respect, to put others’ needs above their own, and to uphold their Christian values.

Serving as the club’s sponsors are Amy Campbell, Debbie Freeman, Bonnie Henry and Lana Claire Morgan.

Officers:

Sarah Jacobs Houser, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Houser. She serves as President of the club and will be escorted by Jackson Cole Fontenot, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Yerger.

Elizabeth Grace Theriot, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Theriot. She serves as Vice-President of the club and will be escorted by Thomas Cole Dowe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dowe.

Catherine Elizabeth Mathews, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mathews. She serves as Recording Secretary of the club and will be escorted by Joshua Deveire Larsen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Larsen.

Olivia Kate Masterson, a senior at Porters Chapel Academy, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Calvin Masterson. She serves as Corresponding Secretary of the club and will be escorted by Bryson Andrew Whitaker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Whitaker.

Margaret Allison Boland, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Boland. She serves as Treasurer of the club and will be escorted by Tristan Ross Wilbanks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Wilbanks.

Elizabeth Roberson, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Roberson. She serves as Chaplain of the club and will be escorted by William Jackson Gannon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Fadden and the late Andy Gannon.

Leanne Bufkin, a senior at Porters Chapel Academy, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mickey Bufkin. She serves as Pledge Trainer of the club and will be escorted by Reagan Bridges Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Williams.

Senior Members:

Faith Anna Beamish, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Jennings and the late Charles Beamish. She will be escorted by Joshua David Jamison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwayne Jamison.

Ann Burton, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Ms. Alexis Burton and the late Robert Burton. She will be escorted by Landon Matthew Ledbetter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Ledbetter.

Ella Kathryn Gray, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Porter. She will be escorted by William Aden Dowe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dowe.

Madison Elizabeth Hedrick, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hedrick and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Rusche. She will be escorted by Greyson Rush Simmons, son of Mr. and Mrs. Blake Barnett and Mr. Cody Simmons.

Marissa Jade Jabour, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Jabour. She will be escorted by Robert Andrew Broome, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Broome.

Jane Marie Ranager, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Ranager. She will be escorted by Landon Cole Stanchfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Stanchfield.

Frances Lyle Thames, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Darden and Mr. and Mrs. Lee Thames. She will be escorted by Henry Hartley Sullivan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Sullivan.

Junior Members:

Gabrielle Anne Andrews, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Andrews. She will be escorted by Noah Michael Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Taylor.

Alison Barrett Blackburn, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeb Blackburn. She will be escorted by Trace Sullivan Daily, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Daily.

Skylar Renae Connelly, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kory Connelly and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Reeder. She will be escorted by Carter Harrington Magee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Magee.

Emily Reece Cook, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Cook. She will be escorted by Jacob Conner Brister, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Brister.

Ally Reid Doiron, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Doiron. She will be escorted by Conner Patrick Gaul, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Gaul.

Karly Marie Henderson, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Smith. She will be escorted by Shawn Garrett Page, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Page.

Kathryn Buchanan Simrall Hood, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Will Hood. She will be escorted by Cooper Dow Madison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Madison.

Audrey Faith Jennings, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Jennings. She will be escorted by Wyatt Pierce Teague, son of Ms. Stephanie Teague and the late Warren Teague.

Falyn Grace Lusby, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Lusby Jr. She will be escorted by John David Liggett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cody Eckhardt and Mr. Dewayne Liggett.

Madeline Frances Mathews, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mathews. She will be escorted by Jackson Edward Fortenberry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brent Fortenberry.

Macy Marie McDonald, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris McDonald. She will be escorted by Matthew Joseph Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Winkler and Mr. Jason Pitre.

Amanda Chaney Parman, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Parman. She will be escorted by Jacob Whitt Oldenburg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Oldenburg.

Madelyn Christine Roesch, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Roesch. She will be escorted by William Joseph Keen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Keen.

Natalie Brooke Southerland, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Branan Southerland. She will be escorted by Chase Thomas Tucker, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Tucker.

Marion Miller Theobald, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Ms. Lindsey Theobald. She will be escorted by David Jeffery Wallace, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Wallace.