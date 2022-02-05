PCA advances to District 3-3A championship game

Published 2:16 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy basketball player Chris Taylor scored 23 points in a 54-37 win over Delta Streets on Friday.

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team easily cleared its first postseason hurdle on Friday.

Chris Taylor totaled 23 points and five steals, and Lawson Selby had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Eagles defeated Delta Streets 54-37 in the MAIS District 3-3A tournament semifinals.

Nic Williams added eight points for the Eagles, who will face tournament host — and state championship favorite — Greenville Christian in the championship game Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

The top four teams in the five-team tournament advance to next week’s Class 3A North State tournament at Newton Academy. PCA will be at least a No. 2 seed at the North State tournament, which begins Monday.

