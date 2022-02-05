PCA advances to District 3-3A championship game

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team easily cleared its first postseason hurdle on Friday.

Chris Taylor totaled 23 points and five steals, and Lawson Selby had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Eagles defeated Delta Streets 54-37 in the MAIS District 3-3A tournament semifinals.

Nic Williams added eight points for the Eagles, who will face tournament host — and state championship favorite — Greenville Christian in the championship game Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

The top four teams in the five-team tournament advance to next week’s Class 3A North State tournament at Newton Academy. PCA will be at least a No. 2 seed at the North State tournament, which begins Monday.