Trophy Case: Orlan Sevier

Published 7:55 am Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

Orlan Sevier, 8, killed her first buck on Nov. 30.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

