TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Flo Strawn meets her students where they are

This article is part of a series by The Vicksburg Post, in partnership with the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, featuring each of the nominees for teacher of the year honors.

Flo Strawn, a math teacher at Warren Central High School, teaches at different levels of understanding.

“In class, there are not only different learning styles but also different levels of understanding. I teach to their level so they can show understanding,” Strawn said.

Strawn is a finalist for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s Educator of the Year award. The chamber will select and announce one elementary and one secondary teacher of the year at the chamber luncheon, which has been rescheduled to March 1. The winner of each award will receive $1,000 from Ameristar Casino and the runner-up for each award will receive $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

Strawn began teaching in 1975 throughout various schools in Greenwood, Miss. In 1978, Strawn taught at Grassy High School in Grassy, Ala., and starting in 1982 she taught at Chamberlain-Hurt Military School in Port Gibson, Miss. In 2014, she began teaching at Warren Central High School for the Vicksburg Warren School District.

Strawn received her Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Mississippi University for Women in 1974. She then earned her Master’s in education with an emphasis in math from Alcorn State University in 2000.

As stated in her Educator of the Year application, Strawn said she understands that encouragement and building a “student-teacher relationship” is what helps her students move forward and accomplish their goals.

“I strive for an atmosphere that encourages students to speak freely and know their questions are valued,” Strawn said.

Strawn expressed how encouragement has allowed her to access each student’s understanding level and seek out other ways to improve their learning outcomes and bridge the gap during the lesson.

“Once these gaps have been identified, I can help students resolve these problems and push on to higher goals,” she said.