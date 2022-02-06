Two-vehicle wreck on I-20 leaves two with injuries

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 in Warren County on Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

A tractor-trailer traveling westbound collided with a westbound Ram Pickup near the Bovina exit. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The driver and the passenger in the Ram Pickup were transported to Merit Health River Region with unknown injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.