Jeanette Thomas Abraham of Vicksburg passed away on Friday, Feb. 4. She was 88.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church followed by Trisagion prayers at 11:15 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.