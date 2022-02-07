Lady Vikes drop tournament opener in overtime

The Warren Central Lady Vikes are down to their last chance to keep their season alive.

Northwest Rankin pulled away in overtime Monday night to beat Warren Central 49-37 in the first round of the MHSAA Region 6-6A girls’ basketball tournament.

Zy Segrest finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, and Ta’Miya Sims had eight points for Warren Central (14-12). The Lady Vikes, however, were outscored 13-1 in overtime and lost for the sixth time in eight games in 2022. The slump includes two COVID-19 forfeits.

Warren Central will play either Pearl or Terry in the third-place game Thursday at 6 p.m. at Terry High School. The winner of the tournament consolation game advances to the MHSAA Class 6A state tournament that begins next week, and the loser’s season is over.

Pearl and Terry play Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Warren Central’s boys’ team will play its first-round game against Terry Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

REGION 6-6A TOURNAMENT

At Terry High School

Monday

(G) Northwest Rankin 49, Warren Central 37, OT

(B) 7:30 p.m. – Northwest Rankin vs. Pearl

Tuesday

(G) 6 p.m. – Pearl vs. Terry

(B) 7:30 p.m. – Warren Central vs. Terry

Thursday

(G) 6 p.m. – Warren Central vs. Pearl-Terry loser (consolation game)

7:30 p.m. – Boys consolation game

Friday

(G) 6 p.m. – Northwest Rankin vs. Pearl-Terry winner (championship game)

7:30 p.m. – Boys championship game