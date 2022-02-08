Alfred Neal Jr., 37, departed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and went to be with the Lord on Jan. 21. Neal was born on May 1, 1984, in Vicksburg from the union of Alfred Neal Sr. and Sharolyn Carter. Neal called Colorado Springs home for many years.

Neal completed high school in 2005. He enjoyed Nintendo games, movies and spending time with family.

He leaves on in memory in the hearts and minds of his parents, Alfred and Sharolyn Neal of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sisters, LaToia Danielle Neal of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Lisha Patton Elmore of Forney, Texas; nieces, Brianna Clark, Aden Elmore and Kinsley Williams all of Forney, Texas and Brooklyn Grace Neal of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nephew, Jonathan Jakymani Neal of Colorado Springs, Colo.; godmothers, Kim Hardnett of McComb, Miss., Deborah Sanderson Moody of Homedale, Idaho and Gloria James of Catersville, Ga.; the Barry Family of Denver, Colorado and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 11 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 4 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.