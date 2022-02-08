Betty Torti Jackson, 90, of Vicksburg, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Madison Health Rehab.

Jackson was born on Mar. 31, 1931, in Memphis, Tenn. to Florence and William Torti. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Donald Jackson and brothers, Joseph William Torti and Robert Eugene “Bobby” Torti.

Jackson was best known for her deep love of her family and her passion and talent for cooking. Each November she would spend several days preparing the meat for her famous homemade ravioli. Jackson learned the process at a young age from her own Italian family. One of her biggest joys in life was knowing she was passing down this beloved tradition to her children and grandchildren. Three generations would join her around the kitchen having their own job in creating hundreds of her famous ravioli.

She is survived by her two sons, Don Jackson (Jennifer) and Terry Jackson (Sharon); daughter, Barbara McKenzie; grandchildren, Richard Jackson (Kelly), Haley Walley (Jamie), Hanah Whitehead (Clay), William Jackson (Erica), Angie Newton (Craig), David Jackson (Lizzie), Justin McKenzie, Joseph McKenzie (Wendy); and 11 great-grandchildren. As well as a host of nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Gardens Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

Her grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.