Hippity, Hoppity: Submit Easter photos to Vicksburg Living Magazine

Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ransom Soverns, 3, poses with a lamb during Easter 2021. Soverns and others will be featured in the upcoming edition of Vicksburg Living Magazine. (Photo Submitted)

The 2022 March/April edition of the Vicksburg Living Magazine is fast approaching, with staff already working on their assignments.

As in the past, locals are being invited to be part of the magazine by submitting photos.

Easter will be the theme for this issue. Pictures can include family and/or friends dressed for the season, or even pictures of children with bunnies, bonnets and baskets. Easter egg hunt pictures are also welcome.

“For the past several editions of the magazine, we have reached out to our readers and have asked them to submit photos. This has been one of my favorite aspects of the magazine. I have especially enjoyed the vintage photos that have been submitted,” Vicksburg Living Editor Terri Frazier said.

A couple of the submitted photographs have even made it on the cover of the magazine, she said.

The deadline for submissions is running out, so don’t delay. All photographs must be in by midnight on Feb. 14.

Pictures can be emailed to terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com or uploaded to vicksburgpost.com/easterphotos.

“And don’t forget to include the names of all individuals in the pictures,” Frazier said.

