Post warns of out-of-state company selling Best of the Best plaques

An out-of-state company is calling winners of The Vicksburg Post’s Best of the Best contest soliciting marketing departments and business owners to purchase a plaque.

The Vicksburg Post offers official plaques for the contest. Post marketing consultants Raegan Pope and Mallory Pratt are the only two Post employees who offer and coordinate the sale of official Best of the Best plaques to contest winners. To report an unauthorized solicitation, please call 601-636-4545 or notify your marketing consultant.