Celebration of Life will be held for Annie Ruth Jones on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Jones will lie in repose from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Feb. 11 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 4 until 6 p.m.

Jones was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Davis and her stepfather, Andrew Montgomery.

She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Marie Montgomery; sister, Maggie Howard (Anthony); five daughters, LaTosha Galloway, Juanita Jones, Felisha Jones, Latoya Jones and Andrea Jones, all of Vicksburg; a special daughter, Shameka Thomas; 16 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

Annie Ruth Jones transitioned on Feb. 2 at the age of 63.