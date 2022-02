Funeral services for Elbert L. Pepper, 57, of Cary, will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 12, at Guiding Star MB Church, Cary, with the Rev. Timothy Matthews officiating. He died on Feb. 2, 2022, at Merit Health River Oaks, Flowood. Burial will be at New Foundation Church Cemetery, Holly Bluff. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Guiding Star MB Church, under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.