Funeral services for Julia M. Stewart, 82, of Rolling Fork, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Mount Lula MB Church, Rolling Fork, with Dr. Peter Jackson officiating. She died on Jan. 31, 2022, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Greenwood. Burial will be at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.