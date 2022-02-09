Trophy Case: Toni Buell Ramshur

Published 7:45 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Toni Buell Ramshur killed her first buck while hunting in Issaquena County.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

