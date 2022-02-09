Vicksburg resident dies following Claiborne County wreck

Vicksburg resident Chandler Roesch died Monday due to injuries sustained in a Jan. 11 wreck that occurred on Fisher Ferry Road, about 2 miles inside Claiborne County.

Roesch was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School and a student at Mississippi State University. He lettered in four sports in high school — soccer, cross country, track and field and baseball.

Vicksburg resident Caroline Simrall Hood, also a St. Aloysius graduate, was a passenger in the car and was declared dead at the scene.

Vicksburg Catholic School acknowledged the passing of Hood and Roesch in a social media post. Quoting Revelation 21:4, the school offered prayers for the Roesch and Hood families.

“We continue to pray for the families and friends of Chandler Roesch (Class 2018) and Caroline Simrall (Class of 2018) during this most difficult time,” the statement read.

Immediately following the wreck, Roesch was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region. He was then flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Arrangements for Roesch were announced Wednesday afternoon.

The visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Downtown Vicksburg.