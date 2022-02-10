Carolyn Griffin Price passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2 at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. at the age of 70.

Price was a native of Bolton, Miss.

Graveside services celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Mount Elizabeth M.B. Church in Bolton. Burial will follow at Mount Elizabeth Church cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home of Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 1 until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Willis and Sons Funeral Home, 5235 Robinson Road Extension, Jackson, MS.