Chandler Joseph Roesch departed this life on Feb. 7, 2022, at the age of 21.

Roesch was born in Vicksburg on Feb. 25, 2000. He attended Vicksburg Catholic Schools and was a 2018 honor graduate of St. Aloysius High School. He was a member of the varsity baseball, track, soccer and cross country teams. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Roesch was a senior at Mississippi State University majoring in Biomedical Engineering and scheduled to graduate in May 2022. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Mississippi Theta Chapter.

Roesch was always ready to be a friend to anyone and was often surrounded by a large group of friends. He was a role model for many, fun-loving, supportive, hard-working, loyal and of strong faith. Chandler was and remains a moral compass for his siblings, friends and cousins. His contagious smile, laughter and bright eyes will always be remembered.

Roesch is survived by his parents, Donald and Ashley Roesch; his brother Brayden Roesch and sister Madelyn Roesch; his maternal grandparents, Arnold and Martha Graydon Robbins; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Reddoch Roesch; his maternal aunts and uncles, Karen Rinehart (Jimmy), Scott Robbins (Cherry), Brian Robbins (Audrey); his maternal cousins, Taylor Stevens Gonzales (Victor), Will Robbins, Emme Robbins, Cameron Robbins, Colby Sweeney and Courtney Sweeney; his paternal aunts and uncles, Ann Claire Fordice (Dan), Mary Katherine “Kaki” Leyens, George Roesch Jr. (Liesl) and Helen Phillips (Gregg); his paternal cousins, Nathan Fordice, Alaina Fordice, Erin Fordice, Madison Leyens, Peter Roesch, Lawson Roesch, Taylor Phillips (Katie) and John David Phillips. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, George Fells Roesch Sr.

Rosary will be at 4:30 pm Thursday, Feb. 10 followed by a visitation from 5 until 8 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Rusty Vincent officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home. A reception will follow at Farrell Hall and all are welcome to attend.

Pallbearers are Connor Clark, Jack Dowe, Nathan Fordice, Caleb Larsen, John David Phillips, Brayden Roesch, Gregory Thomas and Cole Yearwood. Honorary pallbearers are Caroline Simrall Hood and Family, Brothers of the SAE Fraternity, Josh Collins and Reece Stephens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center, St. Paul Catholic Church, or Vicksburg Catholic Schools, all of Vicksburg.