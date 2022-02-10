The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

VGSA registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s 2022 spring season has been extended until Saturday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. There are leagues for players in the 6U through 14U age groups, and the registration fee is $60. Visit www.facebook.com/VicksburgGSA for more information.

Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 43rd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at 8 a.m. Early registration is open until Feb. 28 at the Purks YMCA or online at runthruhistory.org. The fee is $30 for the run and race walk, and the children’s 1-mile fun run is free. The entry fee includes a race T-shirt and goody bag.

The Vicksburg National Military Park will also offer two complimentary post-race bus tours of the park for race entrants and their families. The tours are conducted by licensed tour guides and limited to 84 people. You must sign up for the tour at packet pickup on Friday night prior to the race.

For more information, visit runthruhistory.org or call 601-638-1071.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors from Vicksburg High, Warren Central, Porter’s Chapel Academy and St. Aloysius.

Forms are available from each school’s office or by emailing Red Carpet Bowl chairman John Newton at johncnewton@bellsouth.net, or Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gmail.com.

Applicants must submit the application form, a list of high school activities, and a 500-word essay. The deadline to enter is March 23.