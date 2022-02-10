Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation presents ‘Southern Exposure’ Spring Break Camp

Published 3:40 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

Karen Biedenharn assists Gigi Ring with gluing feathers to her Mardi Gras mask during Mardi Gras Mask Workshop at the Souther Cultural Heritage Foundation in February 2017. Biedenharn will be the lead teacher during this summer’s Southern Exposure Camp at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. (Courtland Wells/Vicksburg Post)

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation recently announced dates for its “Southern Exposure” Spring Break Camp.

The camp will be held from March 14 through 18. The camp hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early drop-off is available at 7:30 a.m. and pick-up through 5:15 p.m. The camp is open to children ages 4 through 13.

The registration fee is $110 per child for the week, which includes all supplies and a daily snack. In addition, the registration fee also includes a $25 non-refundable fee to hold the child’s spot. Children are asked to bring their lunch.

During this camp, children will be “exercising mind, body and soul” as they use the gymnasium, art classrooms, auditorium, gardens and media room of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center to investigate Southern music, gardening, art, manners and other camp-like activities. The children will perform improvisation throughout the week to their peers.

Experienced and accredited educator Karen Biedenharn will plan and oversee all aspects of the camp.

Space is limited and reservations are required. SCHF will be following all COVID-19 regulations, orders and guidance from the CDC. For more information or to register, call the Southern Cultural Heritage Center business office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

