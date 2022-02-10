Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership to receive $1.3 million for additional improvements at CERES

The Warren County Port Commission (WCPC), a partner in the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership, has been invited to apply for a grant to the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) for $1,368,000 for stream mitigation, drainage improvements and water and sewer system improvements for Ceres’ largest available site. In addition, part of the money will be used to design and improve the entrance road to the Ceres Industrial Complex to accommodate ongoing growth at the park and its surroundings.

The funds are to be provided by the MDA as part of the Select Site Development program, which the entity provides to support communities in their efforts to attract more jobs and investments to Mississippi. The Select Site Development program is designed to fund the development of sites around the state that have a high probability to win projects and create jobs. Ceres Site B underwent a thorough review from a nationally recognized consulting firm that analyzed its competitive strengths and weaknesses and ultimately recommended the site for funding to the MDA. The grants are announced every year by the Mississippi Development Authority after a careful application process and are awarded on a competitive basis.

According to a letter to the Port Commission from Laura Hipp, Interim Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority, “MDA is proud to partner with the Warren County Port Commission in the efforts to develop a site that is attractive to prospective business and ready to meet their needs.”

The grant will help offset development preparation costs at Site B at Ceres, which is approximately 174+ acres. The site has been certified as a Qualified Site by Entergy Mississippi along with two other sites in the park. The stream mitigation, drainage improvements, and water and sewer system improvements will make the site one of the most competitive in the State of Mississippi.

“Having highly competitive sites is key to attracting additional investments and jobs to our community. This grant will make Site B at Ceres one of the most attractive industrial sites within a 100-mile radius and greatly facilitate our business attraction efforts,” said Pablo Diaz, President & CEO of the Economic Development Partnership. “We extend our appreciation to Governor Tate Reeves and the MDA team for their support and visionary work in funding and promoting this type of program.”

“We have had great success in job creation in Warren County and that is because we understand that to win you must prepare and have great sites,” Don Brown, Chairman of the Warren County Port Commission added. “It is refreshing to have Governor Tate Reeves and the MDA investing with us to make our communities stronger and more competitive. Ceres has grown in the past few years and this money will help us prepare to have more growth and more positive news for Vicksburg and Warren County.”