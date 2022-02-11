Bobby D. Thomas, Vicksburg resident, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 70. He was retired and a veteran of the U. S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Thomas and mother, Ellen Marshall.

He is survived by his three brothers Don Thomas of Smedeville, Tenn., Timmy Thomas and Billie Thomas both of Las Vegas, Nev.; and his two sisters, Gracie Spaight and Benda Thomas both of Las Vegas, Nev.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

A memorial service is to be held on Friday, Feb. 11 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at noon. Facial coverings are to be worn while inside the building.