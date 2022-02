Funeral services for Edward L. Adams, 58, will be at noon Sunday, Feb. 13 at Shiloh MB Church, Rolling Fork. Burial will be at Cary Community Cemetery, Cary. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Adams died on Feb. 8 at Merit Health Central, Jackson.