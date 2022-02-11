Trophy Case: Randy Rippy

Published 7:45 am Friday, February 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Randy Rippy harvested this good-looking 7-pointer during the 2021-22 hunting season.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Please vote in the Vicksburg Post’s Best Buck Contest. Voting ends Feb. 15, and the winner will receive $150!

