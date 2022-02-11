Vicksburg Salvation Army receives grant to assist clients with rents and utilities

The Vicksburg Salvation Army has received a grant earmarked to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Residents in Warren, Claiborne, Sharkey and Issaquena counties have until May 31 to receive aid from the MACP grant the Vicksburg Salvation Army received from its national headquarters, Major Janna Torgerson said.

These funds are to assist clients from getting evicted from their homes or from having utilities disconnected.

“But it has to be COVID-related,” Torgerson said. “For instance, did they lose time at work due to COVID, were they laid off because of COVID, or did they have to stop working in order to take care of their kids because kids weren’t in school and that’s how they got behind on paying for their home or utilities?” she said. “Were they sick or were their kids sick, do they have extra expenses due to doctor and or hospital fees because of COVID?”

There has to be some relation to COVID-19, and these would all be reasons, Torgerson said, as to how a client would be eligible for assistance.

The first month’s rent, late fees and/or deposits do not qualify.

“It has to be actual billable amounts,” she said, and all related to rent or utilities.

The grant awarded to the VSA was in the amount of $15,625, and Torgerson said the funds are discretionary.

“If a client has been affected by COVID and is struggling to meet payment plans, we can pay the entire amount owed. It is not limited to one month like EFSP (Emergency Food and Shelter Program), so we can get them completely caught up, so they won’t be dragged down by all these past due bills,” she said.

Those interested in applying for assistance, Torgerson said, will need to call the Vicksburg Salvation Army and make an appointment with Del Minor. The number is 601-456-4444.