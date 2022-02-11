Vicksburg Salvation Army receives grant to assist clients with rents and utilities

Published 3:34 pm Friday, February 11, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Vicksburg Salvation Army has received a grant earmarked to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Residents in Warren, Claiborne, Sharkey and Issaquena counties have until May 31 to receive aid from the MACP grant the Vicksburg Salvation Army received from its national headquarters, Major Janna Torgerson said.

These funds are to assist clients from getting evicted from their homes or from having utilities disconnected.

“But it has to be COVID-related,” Torgerson said. “For instance, did they lose time at work due to COVID, were they laid off because of COVID, or did they have to stop working in order to take care of their kids because kids weren’t in school and that’s how they got behind on paying for their home or utilities?” she said. “Were they sick or were their kids sick, do they have extra expenses due to doctor and or hospital fees because of COVID?”

There has to be some relation to COVID-19, and these would all be reasons, Torgerson said, as to how a client would be eligible for assistance.

The first month’s rent, late fees and/or deposits do not qualify.

“It has to be actual billable amounts,” she said, and all related to rent or utilities.

The grant awarded to the VSA was in the amount of $15,625, and Torgerson said the funds are discretionary.

“If a client has been affected by COVID and is struggling to meet payment plans, we can pay the entire amount owed. It is not limited to one month like EFSP (Emergency Food and Shelter Program), so we can get them completely caught up, so they won’t be dragged down by all these past due bills,” she said.

Those interested in applying for assistance, Torgerson said, will need to call the Vicksburg Salvation Army and make an appointment with Del Minor. The number is 601-456-4444.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

MSDH: available COVID-19 treatments are being underutilized in the state

Catfish Row Museum hosting ‘Food for Thought,’ celebrating Vicksburg’s Diverse Foodways Story

Vicksburg’s sales tax, gambling revenues up in early 2022

Vicksburg Warren School Board cancels auditor’s contract, hires new auditor

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you in favor of medical marijuana in Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...