Vicksburg Warren School Board cancels auditor’s contract, hires new auditor

Vicksburg Warren School District Trustees on Friday voted to terminate the school district’s contract with its financial auditor and hire another to complete the fiscal 2020 and 2021 audits.

Superintendent of Schools Chad Shealy said the board’s action was out of concern for the present auditor Linda Reeves’ performance in completing the 2020 audit.

“We were really struggling to get our current auditor to get done with the audit,” Shealy said. “We actually had a conference with the State Auditor and we expressed our concerns and their recommendation was that we terminate that contract and they have acquired another CPA firm to bring in.”

The board then approved hiring Cunningham CPAs of Belzoni to take over the completion of the 2020 audit and perform the 2021 audit, which is expected to be completed in May. The company will be paid at an hourly rate of $125 an hour.

Shealy said Reeves has been paid for the time she has spent on the audit.