Vicksburg Warren School District: Applications for AOI, RCEC due Friday, Bowmar due Feb. 28

Three schools in the Vicksburg Warren School District accept students on an application basis, and the time to complete applications is fast approaching.

Applications for both the Academy of Innovation, which serves students in 7th and 8th grades, and River City Early College High School, which serves 9th through 12th-grade students, are due on Friday, Feb. 11.

The Academy of Innovation (AOI) is an accelerated program of study for junior high students in Vicksburg. Students will have the opportunity to participate in learning processes that incorporate thinking, exploration and projects while integrating college and career state standards in a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) environment. For more information, visit AOI’s website at www.vwsd.org/aoi.

River City Early College, a partnership of VWSD and Hinds Community College, is an accelerated program for students to earn a high school diploma alongside an associate’s degree.

“The goal of the Early College High School Program admissions process is to select and admit a diverse group of academically capable students in the Vicksburg Warren School District who have a genuine interest in pursuing this unique and rigorous program focused on earning a high school diploma along with an associate’s degree,” the RCEC application states.

Applications for Bowmar Avenue Elementary School, which is a magnet school, are due on Feb. 28. Bowmar Elementary serves students in kindergarten through 6th grade. Prospective students must apply to attend and are selected by a lottery.

To learn more or to access applications for the three schools, visit www.vwsd.org.