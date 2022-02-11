 Warren County Land Records Jan. 31 to Feb. 7

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period January 31 to February 7.

Warranty Deeds

* John Arnold and Barbara to Details by Daffron LLC, Penny Daffron and Loving Hearts Learning Center, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Linda Sue Buie to Linda Sue Buie, Dale E. Buie and Randy E. Gatchell, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Joan M. Farish to Casey Collum, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Alisia Waldrop Ellis to Stephen D. Pitzer and Allyson D. Pitzer, Lot 9 and 45-E, Sylvan Flats.

* Matthew C. Ertle and Victoria Ashley Ertle to William Larime Haynes Jr. and Sabrina Lee Anne Haynes, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Brian J. Matherne and Marianne R. Matherne to Robert Samuel Followell and Jessica Lynn Followell, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Shane Tripps Lauritzen and Reagan B. Lauritzen to Judy Bowers Gavin and Barnie Gavin, Lot 38, Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

* Kevin Yates and Amanda Yates to Deverly Glapion, Part of Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Stephen Austin Golding and Kirsten Tackett Golding to Robert Miller Rials Jr. and Carley J. White Rials, Lot 10, Eastvillage Subdivision Phase 1.

* John Edward Gullett and Ronald James Gullett to John Edward Gullett and Elizabeth C. Gullett, Part of Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* JHA LLC to Tyler Seth McNeal, Block 4, Lot 10, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

* Ronald Muirhead to Wyatt Pearson, Lot 37, Reading Survey.

* Bridget S. Satcher and Christopher A. Satcher, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

* Details by Daffron LLC, Penny Daffron and Loving Hearts Learning Center to John Arnold and Barbara Arnold, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Joseph R. Johnston and Cathy B. Johnston to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* C & D Properties of Vicksburg to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 23, Lot 149, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Angela McRee (M) Stokes and Jeremy Edward (E) Stokes to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Ashley Martin to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Gregory Z. Chaney to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 2 and 3, Marion Heights.

* Hub-Key Properties LLC to Citizens Bank, Lot 31, Southside Land Co, Lot 31, Southside Land Company.

* Casey Collum to First South Farm Credit ACA, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* John Birchett Coomes and Kimberly D. Coomes to Trustmark National Bank, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Quilter’s Paradise & Retreat to Mark Elliott and Mary K. Elliott, Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Judy Bowers Gavin and Barnie Gavin to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 38, Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

*Jason D. Gladney and Allison Gladney to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 13, Openwood Plantation No. 9-A.

* Jesus Alejandro Gomez to Quicken Loans LLC, Block 4, Lot 20, Hillcrest No. 1; Part of Lot 23, Magnolia Plantation.

* William Larmine Haynes Jr. and Sabrina Lee Anne Haynes to Liberty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Debra G. Lee to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 13, Warriors Trail Phase I.

* Tyler Seth McNeal to Trustmark National Bank, Block 4, Lot 10, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

*Stephen D. Pitzer and Allyson Pitzer to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 9 and 45-E, Sylvan Flats.

* Craig E. Watkins and Belinda H. Watkins to Regions Bank, Part Section 1 C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Robert Miller Rials Jr. and Carley J. White to RiverHills Bank, Lot 10, Eastvillage Subdivision Phase 1.

* Christopher A. Satcher to RiverHills Bank, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Johnette Y. Vaughn to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Glenwood.

Marriage Licenses

* Michael Charles Ware, 26, Mississippi, to Kishuna Keandra Kyni Flowers, 23, Mississippi.

* Daniel Alan Thomas, 41, Louisiana, to Sydney Diane Mitchell, 24, Mississippi.

* Johnny Patrick Williams, 24, Mississippi, to Katherine Paige Trest, 21, Mississippi.

* Steven Gregory Gatchell, 23, Center, Texas, to Jennifer, Leigh Stewart, 23, Jackson, Miss.

* Nicole Antionette Herbert, 34, Louisiana, to Deirdre Dawn Stone, 24, Ohio.