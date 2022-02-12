FRAZIER: What Valentine’s Day means to me

I have always loved Valentine’s Day.

I remember in elementary school how fun it was to have mom buy me Valentine cards to give to my friends. I’m not talking about individual cards that now cost as much as a box of chocolates; I mean the assortment of Valentine’s Day cards that came in their own box.

I recall going through and selecting just the right card for each friend before signing my name to the back.

I also remember the shoeboxes. Some of you may remember them too, and how we would decorate them using construction paper and glue. And afterward, a slit was cut in the top.

The decorated boxes were to serve as a mailbox for when the class Valentine’s Day party began.

Back then, we had parties celebrating the occasion. Room-mothers, as they were called, would bring in cupcakes and Kool-Aid for us to enjoy. And in addition to enjoying the snacks, we would set these decorated boxes on top of our desks and then walk around the room delivering Valentine’s Day cards to our friends.

The only card I was really interested in receiving was the one from Peter Rogers. He was my elementary school sweetheart, and I was just waiting for a card from him to say, “I love you.”

I never received a romantic card from him that was signed with words of endearment, so I would just analyze the card itself, to see if it held any special meaning.

In high school, we may not have had a party like when we were kids, but to raise money, the art club made paper flowers that were delivered to students on Valentine’s Day.

Not every student got a flower. You see, the flowers, which were several different colors, were made to order.

This was because each color represented a certain message. For instance, the white flower meant “Be my friend,” and the yellow flower meant “I like you.”

I don’t recall the meanings and colors of all the flowers.

But I do remember the red flower meant “I love you.” I also remember I never received one.

It’s funny — when looking back at past Valentine’s Days, the only one I can really recall is the year I made a red and white skirt and matching purse.

It was when I was in the 7th grade, and while I didn’t receive a special Valentine’s Day card from a special someone, I felt special in my designer outfit.

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be all about love and romance, but I think it has become so much more. It is a day we can tell all the special people in our lives we love them.

I guess that’s why I like Valentine’s Day.