VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Amber Morton contributes to Second Saturday fun

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week volunteers for the Second Saturday event, Amber Morton. Second Saturday is a combination of events that includes food, music and shopping in Downtown Vicksburg on the second Saturday of each month. Morton grew up in Clinton and has worked as a CPA in Vicksburg and the surrounding area for over 15 years. She has been living in Vicksburg for the past four years. Morton is also in the process of opening an office on Washington Street within the next couple of months. She has a small horse farm in Edwards, Miss.

How did you hear about volunteering for Second Saturday?

I reached out to the Second Saturday committee about three years ago after attending a Second Saturday where most of the foot traffic was in the 1100 block of Washington Street. There was one vendor set up in the 1500 block and she said no one had been by. I contacted the committee to offer Watermark as a central location for the vendors to set up on Second Saturday. We did this for about four months, then COVID-19 hit.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

I have to say, that my favorite memory and event so far has been the Christmas Caroling we did in December. There was a group of us that went and sang Christmas Carols at each business that was open in the 1100 through 1400 blocks of Washington Street. We hope to make the Christmas Caroling an annual event.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I would absolutely encourage others to volunteer. We have so much fun meeting and putting on the events. It has been amazing to watch how Vicksburg Second Saturday has grown, and we have some big events planned in the next couple of months.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

Volunteering with Second Saturday has taught me how much a small group can accomplish in the community if they just stay consistent in what they are doing. Even when COVID-19 hit we tried to have musicians, if the weather was nice. It makes a difference in the atmosphere downtown to have live music.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.