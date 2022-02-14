College basketball TV schedule: Feb. 14-20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV

Monday, Feb. 14

4 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure

6 p.m. ESPN – Virginia at Virginia Tech

6 p.m. ESPN2 – West Virginia at Kansas State

6 p.m. CBSSN – Bucknell at Lehigh

6 p.m. ESPNU – North Carolina Central at Coppin State

8 p.m. ESPN – Oklahoma State at Kansas

8 p.m. FS1 – Georgetown at Creighton

8 p.m. ESPNU – Washington State at Oregon

8 p.m. CBSSN – Dayton at Rhode Island

Tuesday, Feb. 15

5 p.m. CBSSN – Kent State at Toledo

5:30 p.m. Big Ten – Michigan State at Penn State

6 p.m. ESPN – Wake Forest at Duke

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas at Oklahoma

6 p.m. ESPNU – South Carolina at Ole Miss

6 p.m. SEC Network – Florida at Texas A&M

7 p.m. CBSSN – Villanova at Providence

7:30 p.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Ohio State

8 p.m. ESPN – Kentucky at Tennessee

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Wisconsin at Indiana

8 p.m. FS1 – Butler at DePaul

8 p.m. ESPNU – Iowa State at TCU

8 p.m. SEC Network – Arkansas at Missouri

8 p.m. Pac-12 – Colorado at Oregon State

9 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at San Diego State

10 p.m. FS1 – San Jose State at Nevada

Wednesday, Feb. 16

5:30 p.m. CBSSN – St. John’s at Xavier

6 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Boston College at Notre Dame

6 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Mississippi State at Alabama

6 p.m. SEC Network – Georgia at LSU

6 p.m. Big Ten – Illinois at Rutgers

7 p.m. FS2 – Georgetown at Marquette

7:30 p.m. CBSSN – Seton Hall at Connecticut

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Baylor at Texas Tech

8 p.m. ESPNU – SMU at Temple

8 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Auburn

8 p.m. Big Ten – Purdue at Northwestern

9:30 p.m. – UNLV at Fresno State

10 p.m. FS1 – Boise State at Air Force

10 p.m. ESPN2 – Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Thursday. Feb. 17

3 p.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Penn State

5 p.m. CBSSN – Towson at UNC Wilmington

6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Michigan at Iowa

6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Central Florida at Houston OR Wichita State at Cincinnati

6 p.m. ESPNU – Austin Peay at Murray State

6:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon State at Arizona

7 p.m. CBSSN – Charlotte at Western Kentucky

8 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Oregon at Arizona State

8 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Central Florida at Houston OR Wichita State at Cincinnati

8 p.m. ESPNU – Longwood at High Point

8:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Colorado at California

9 p.m. CBSSN – Creighton at DePaul

10 p.m. FS1 – Washington State at UCLA

10 p.m. ESPNU – Utah at Stanford

10:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington at Southern California

11 p.m. CBSSN – Nevada at San Jose State

Friday, Feb. 18

4 p.m. CBSSN – Butler at St. John’s

6 p.m. SEC Network+ (streaming) – Missouri at Mississippi State

6 p.m. Richmond at VCU

6 p.m. ESPNU – Saint Peter’s at Fairfield

6 p.m. CBSSN – Ohio at Kent State

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Wright State at Oakland

8 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Nebraska

Saturday. Feb. 19

11 a.m. Fox – Xavier at Connecticut

11 a.m. ESPN – Illinois at Michigan State

11 a.m. ESPN2 – TCU at Baylor

11 a.m. ESPNU – Boston College at Syracuse

11:30 a.m. ABC – Texas Tech at Texas

Noon CBS – Alabama at Kentucky

Noon SEC Network – Ole Miss at Georgia

12:30 p.m. CBSSN – Boston U. at Colgate

1 p.m. ESPN – Auburn at Florida

1 p.m. ESPN2 – Morgan State vs. Howard

1 p.m. Kansas State at Oklahoma State

1:30 p.m. Fox – Iowa at Ohio State

2:30 p.m. SEC Network – LSU at South Carolina

2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Louis at Davidson

3 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – North Carolina at Virginia Tech

3 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Tennessee at Arkansas

3 p.m. Big Ten – Northwestern at Minnesota

4 p.m. Fox – Georgetown at Villanova

5 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

5 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Drake at Loyola (Chicago)

5 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

5 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at Boise State

5 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at California

7 p.m. ESPN – Kansas at West Virginia

7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Oregon State at Arizona State

7 p.m. FS1 – DePaul at Seton Hall

7 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at UNLV

9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Oregon at Arizona

9 p.m. TBA – BYU at Saint Mary’s

9 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Colorado at Stanford

9 p.m. FS1 – Washington at UCLA

9 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Fresno State

Sunday, Feb. 20

Noon CBS – Michigan at Wisconsin

Noon ESPN – Houston at Wichita State

Noon FS1 – Providence at Butler

1 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Missouri State at Northern Iowa

1 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Temple at Cincinnati

1:30 p.m. USA – George Mason at Fordham

2 p.m. ESPN – Memphis at SMU

2 p.m. FS1 – Marquette at Creighton

3 p.m. CBSSN – New Mexico at San Jose State

4:30 p.m. FS1 – Rutgers at Purdue

6:30 p.m. FS1 – Washington State at Southern California

7 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Missouri