College basketball TV schedule: Feb. 14-20
Published 10:31 am Monday, February 14, 2022
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Monday, Feb. 14
4 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure
6 p.m. ESPN – Virginia at Virginia Tech
6 p.m. ESPN2 – West Virginia at Kansas State
6 p.m. CBSSN – Bucknell at Lehigh
6 p.m. ESPNU – North Carolina Central at Coppin State
8 p.m. ESPN – Oklahoma State at Kansas
8 p.m. FS1 – Georgetown at Creighton
8 p.m. ESPNU – Washington State at Oregon
8 p.m. CBSSN – Dayton at Rhode Island
Tuesday, Feb. 15
5 p.m. CBSSN – Kent State at Toledo
5:30 p.m. Big Ten – Michigan State at Penn State
6 p.m. ESPN – Wake Forest at Duke
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas at Oklahoma
6 p.m. ESPNU – South Carolina at Ole Miss
6 p.m. SEC Network – Florida at Texas A&M
7 p.m. CBSSN – Villanova at Providence
7:30 p.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Ohio State
8 p.m. ESPN – Kentucky at Tennessee
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Wisconsin at Indiana
8 p.m. FS1 – Butler at DePaul
8 p.m. ESPNU – Iowa State at TCU
8 p.m. SEC Network – Arkansas at Missouri
8 p.m. Pac-12 – Colorado at Oregon State
9 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at San Diego State
10 p.m. FS1 – San Jose State at Nevada
Wednesday, Feb. 16
5:30 p.m. CBSSN – St. John’s at Xavier
6 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Boston College at Notre Dame
6 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Mississippi State at Alabama
6 p.m. SEC Network – Georgia at LSU
6 p.m. Big Ten – Illinois at Rutgers
7 p.m. FS2 – Georgetown at Marquette
7:30 p.m. CBSSN – Seton Hall at Connecticut
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Baylor at Texas Tech
8 p.m. ESPNU – SMU at Temple
8 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Auburn
8 p.m. Big Ten – Purdue at Northwestern
9:30 p.m. – UNLV at Fresno State
10 p.m. FS1 – Boise State at Air Force
10 p.m. ESPN2 – Gonzaga at Pepperdine
Thursday. Feb. 17
3 p.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Penn State
5 p.m. CBSSN – Towson at UNC Wilmington
6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Michigan at Iowa
6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Central Florida at Houston OR Wichita State at Cincinnati
6 p.m. ESPNU – Austin Peay at Murray State
6:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon State at Arizona
7 p.m. CBSSN – Charlotte at Western Kentucky
8 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Oregon at Arizona State
8 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Central Florida at Houston OR Wichita State at Cincinnati
8 p.m. ESPNU – Longwood at High Point
8:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Colorado at California
9 p.m. CBSSN – Creighton at DePaul
10 p.m. FS1 – Washington State at UCLA
10 p.m. ESPNU – Utah at Stanford
10:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington at Southern California
11 p.m. CBSSN – Nevada at San Jose State
Friday, Feb. 18
4 p.m. CBSSN – Butler at St. John’s
6 p.m. SEC Network+ (streaming) – Missouri at Mississippi State
6 p.m. Richmond at VCU
6 p.m. ESPNU – Saint Peter’s at Fairfield
6 p.m. CBSSN – Ohio at Kent State
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Wright State at Oakland
8 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Nebraska
Saturday. Feb. 19
11 a.m. Fox – Xavier at Connecticut
11 a.m. ESPN – Illinois at Michigan State
11 a.m. ESPN2 – TCU at Baylor
11 a.m. ESPNU – Boston College at Syracuse
11:30 a.m. ABC – Texas Tech at Texas
Noon CBS – Alabama at Kentucky
Noon SEC Network – Ole Miss at Georgia
12:30 p.m. CBSSN – Boston U. at Colgate
1 p.m. ESPN – Auburn at Florida
1 p.m. ESPN2 – Morgan State vs. Howard
1 p.m. Kansas State at Oklahoma State
1:30 p.m. Fox – Iowa at Ohio State
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – LSU at South Carolina
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Louis at Davidson
3 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – North Carolina at Virginia Tech
3 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Tennessee at Arkansas
3 p.m. Big Ten – Northwestern at Minnesota
4 p.m. Fox – Georgetown at Villanova
5 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Duquesne at St. Bonaventure
5 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Drake at Loyola (Chicago)
5 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
5 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at Boise State
5 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at California
7 p.m. ESPN – Kansas at West Virginia
7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Oregon State at Arizona State
7 p.m. FS1 – DePaul at Seton Hall
7 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at UNLV
9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Oregon at Arizona
9 p.m. TBA – BYU at Saint Mary’s
9 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Colorado at Stanford
9 p.m. FS1 – Washington at UCLA
9 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Fresno State
Sunday, Feb. 20
Noon CBS – Michigan at Wisconsin
Noon ESPN – Houston at Wichita State
Noon FS1 – Providence at Butler
1 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Missouri State at Northern Iowa
1 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU – Temple at Cincinnati
1:30 p.m. USA – George Mason at Fordham
2 p.m. ESPN – Memphis at SMU
2 p.m. FS1 – Marquette at Creighton
3 p.m. CBSSN – New Mexico at San Jose State
4:30 p.m. FS1 – Rutgers at Purdue
6:30 p.m. FS1 – Washington State at Southern California
7 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Missouri