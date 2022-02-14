Lady Vikes bow out of Class 6A tournament

The Warren Central Lady Vikes did not go away quietly, but they are going away for the season.

The Lady Vikes’ postseason run came to an early end Monday with a 47-41 loss to Oak Grove in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A girls basketball state tournament.

Oak Grove (11-8) advanced to face Pascagoula in a second-round game on Friday.

Ta’Miya Sims led the Lady Vikes (15-13) with 11 points, Jae’La Smith scored eight and Alaila Bracey seven. Zy Segrest added seven points and 10 rebounds, but the Lady Vikes lost for the sixth time in eight games. Two of those losses were COVID-related forfeits.

Despite the early exit from the state tournament, Warren Central took a big step forward in Darein Hilliard’s third year as head coach. The Lady Vikes only won 13 games combined in the previous two seasons and they reached the state tournament for the first time since 2018.