Lady Vikes bow out of Class 6A tournament

Published 11:29 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central basketball player Ta'Miya Sims had a team-high 11 points and four assists in a 47-41 loss to Oak Grove in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A girls' basketball state tournament on Monday.

The Warren Central Lady Vikes did not go away quietly, but they are going away for the season.

The Lady Vikes’ postseason run came to an early end Monday with a 47-41 loss to Oak Grove in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A girls basketball state tournament.

Oak Grove (11-8) advanced to face Pascagoula in a second-round game on Friday.

Ta’Miya Sims led the Lady Vikes (15-13) with 11 points, Jae’La Smith scored eight and Alaila Bracey seven. Zy Segrest added seven points and 10 rebounds, but the Lady Vikes lost for the sixth time in eight games. Two of those losses were COVID-related forfeits.

Despite the early exit from the state tournament, Warren Central took a big step forward in Darein Hilliard’s third year as head coach. The Lady Vikes only won 13 games combined in the previous two seasons and they reached the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

More Sports

Flashes’ season ends with playoff loss to Starkville Academy

College basketball TV schedule: Feb. 14-20

Late drive lifts Rams over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Trophy Case: Wyatt Belk

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you in favor of medical marijuana in Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...