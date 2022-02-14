Vicksburg man indicted in death of wife during January Grand Jury session

A Vicksburg man has been indicted in the shooting death of his wife.

The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment charging Cedrick Hubbard, 26, 707 Newitt Vick Drive, with murder in the Nov. 20 death of his wife at Riverwalk Casino, 1046 Warrenton Road.

The indictment was handed down during the grand jury’s January session.

Hubbard is accused of shooting Oceanna Lee-Hubbard at the casino and leaving the scene.

Vicksburg police officers responding to the 7 a.m. call about the shooting on Nov. 20 arrived at the casino to find Oceanna Lee-Hubbard lying in the casino parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cedrick Hubbard was later arrested without incident in Clinton.

In another case, the grand jury indicted Chadderick Jamiya Ross, 24, 2505 Letitia St., on a charge of attempted murder and Makayla Harris, 23, Baldwin Ferry Road Apt. 13-D, as an accessory after the fact in the May 1 shooting of a 21-year-old man on Letitia Street. Officers responding to a call of a shooting arrived to find the man with wounds to his chest and arms.

Other indictments include:

• Kentavious Ford, 18, 2228 Grove St.; two counts aggravated assault and one count shooting at a motor vehicle.

Ford is accused in a Jan. 14, 2001, incident in the 2100 block of Oak Street during which he shot at a 2006 Ford Taurus in which an ex-girlfriend was a passenger and hit the car twice in the rear. None of the three occupants in the case were injured. The shooting took place on Jan. 14.

At the time of the shooting and his arrest, Ford was out on a $75,000 bond from a previous incident where he was charged with shooting into a car near the intersection of First East Street and Adams Street.

• Glenn Edward Powell Jr., 19, 211 Cairo Drive and Justin Lawrence, 23, 4912 Heards Forest, Kennesaw, Ga., were charged in separate indictments with aggravated assault involving a July 31, 2020, shooting incident at the Best Western Hotel that occurred during an argument.

Powell is accused of shooting Chris Henderson in the hotel room, while Lawrence is accused of shooting Powell. Officers responding to a call of shots fired at the hotel found Henderson with a gunshot wound to his chest, and Powell shot in a hand and his left leg.

• Ernest Ray Allen, 66, 1510 First East St.; aggravated assault and shooting at a motor vehicle.

• Sky Williams, 22, 104 Ash St., Apt. A; fourth-offense domestic violence.

• Hannah Brand, 21, 220 Old Mount Alban Road, one count of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and one count of a controlled substance-Fentanyl.

• Michael Carson, 21, 222 Kendra Drive, and Kynard Johnson, 510 Bazinsky Road, 22; possession of a controlled substance-trafficking- Ecstasy and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana.

• James Shelby Morris, 32, 317 Cooper Drive; possession of a controlled substance – cocaine.

• Rocky Howard Jr., 23, 1676 Jeff Davis Road; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Tiffany Vickers, 33, 651 Glass Road; possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

• Caleb Wilson, 22, 503 Royal Oak Drive, Clinton; possession of a controlled substance- marijuana.

• Erica Lucas, 35, 293 Redbone Road, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

• Michael Jashawn Carter, 21; the indictment listed two addresses — 2505 Togo St. and 652 Heartwood Drive; larceny of a motor vehicle involving the theft of a 2007 Dodge Charger and possession of a stolen firearm, a Glock 19 9mm handgun that was reported stolen.

• Ricky Joseph Thompson, 38, 102 Dixie Drive; receiving stolen property — 236 pounds of copper wire reported stolen from AT&T.

• Leon Felix Jr., 34, 413 Evans St.; sex offender — failure to notify of address change.

• Jonathan Sentrell Williams, 29, 2645 Roosevelt Ave.; sex offender — failure to register.

• Cedric Damon Watts, 48, 190 Catherine Road, Lorman; fourth-offense DUI.

• Terry Lee Robinson, 56, 159 Elizabeth Circle; fourth-offense DUI.

• Rex Henry Pierce IV, 30, 104 Turnberry Drive; fourth-offense DUI.

• Calvin Anderson, 39, 3135 National Street; third-offense DUI.

• Nathaniel Tyler Jr., 44, 50 Carroll Place Apt. 404; third-offense DUI.

• Christopher Deion Rand, 26, 9121 Pattison-Hermanville Road, Pattison; leaving the scene of an accident

• Marcus Wade Hull, 35; burglary of a dwelling. The indictment included two addresses for Hull — 4010 Haas St. and 232 Pear Orchard Drive.

• Standarious Kentrell Spize, 21, 568 Fort Hill Drive, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

• Anthony Shawn Culbertson, 41; non-residential burglary. The indictment listed two addresses for Culbertson, 114 Choctaw Circle and 100 Massey Road.