Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana; suspect charged with murder

A Vicksburg man was stabbed to death last week in Louisiana, police reported.

Alexandria, La., police say they arrested Cortavius M. Hickes, 22, of Alexandria, and charged him with murdering Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr., 29, of Vicksburg.

Phelps was found dead in the early morning hours Tuesday at a residence in the 3400 block of Queens Court in Alexandria.

Originally published by Magnolia State Live.