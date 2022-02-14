Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana; suspect charged with murder

Published 10:34 am Monday, February 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Vicksburg man was stabbed to death last week in Louisiana, police reported.

Alexandria, La., police say they arrested Cortavius M. Hickes, 22, of Alexandria, and charged him with murdering Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr., 29, of Vicksburg.

Phelps was found dead in the early morning hours Tuesday at a residence in the 3400 block of Queens Court in Alexandria.

Originally published by Magnolia State Live. 

More News

FOLK ART TREASURE: Margaret’s Grocery to be restored by Kohler Foundation, donated to city of Vicksburg

Warren County Supervisors discuss new Riverfront Park site

Warren County enacts burn ban through March 7

Golding Family donates property for proposed Riverfront Park relocation

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you in favor of medical marijuana in Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...