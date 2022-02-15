Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Khristoffer Hearron on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Greater Grove Street Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Hearron will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be at C J Williams Mortuary Services Friday, Feb. 18 from 1 through 6 p.m. with family present from 5 through 6 p.m. Hearron was a family man and one of his hobbies was cooking. He was a wonderful cook. He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Khristoffer Valentine and Deion Doyles; his fiance’, Titania Flowers Martin; his father, Moose Hearron Sr.; his mother, Mary Walls Brown; four brothers; four sisters; three granddaughters; a host of other family members and friends. Khristoffer Hearron transitioned, on Feb. 9 at the age of 49.