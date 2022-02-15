Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Mary Pugh Reed, Saturday, Feb. 19 at Christian Home No. 2 at 11 a.m. Reed will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 18 at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 through 6 p.m. with family present from 4 through 6 p.m. Reed attended Warren Central High School and graduated from Job Corp. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Annebelle Pugh and Conielle Warfield; grandfathers, Allen Pugh and Walter Warfield Sr. She leaves to cherish her golden memories two daughters, Bencilletta Reed and Ella (Askew) Reed; one sister, Denise (Curtis) Pugh; one brother, John (Stephanie) Brown; eight grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends. Mary Pugh Reed transitioned on Feb. 4 at the age of 53.