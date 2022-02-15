Reginald Vernell Rogers Jr. was born in Vicksburg on Aug. 21, 2001, to Chandra DeLisa Flowers and Reginald Vernell Rogers Sr.

Rogers graduated from Vicksburg High School in 2019 where he was a member of the varsity Gator football team. He was a member of Kappa League, sponsored by the Vicksburg Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. On May 4, 2019, Rogers participated in the 17th Biennial Beautillion sponsored by the Mu Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., where he won the title of Mr. Leadership and the Daven Anderson Murphy Perseverance Award. Reginald attended Alcorn State University in the fall of 2019.

Reginald was employed with Blackburn Motors. He was also a former employee of Whataburger and Wal-Mart. He had aspirations to become a certified welder.

Rogers was a member of Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Casey Fisher. Rogers grew up in church. He was in the youth choir from a very young age, then became a member of the teenage choir, Upward Bound, an usher and Boys to men.

Rogers departed this life on Jan. 26 at the young age of 20.

Rogers leaves to cherish his sweet memories his mother, Chandra D. Flowers; father, Reginald V. Rogers Sr.; grandparents, Sylvia D. Flowers, Lorene “Sue” Sanders and Barry G. Phelps; a special “Grand Tee,” Maggie L. Flowers who helped raise him; a sister, Carlisa C. Jenkins; a brother, Reginald Raaya Rogers; Aunts, Teffani Hardy, Danielle Phelps, Katrina Sanders, Lakeshia Sanders and Sebrina Sanders; Uncles, Shannon Hughes, Corey Jackson, Lamont Rogers and Lash Rogers; great-aunts and uncles and a host of other relatives including the Flowers, Rogers, Sanders and Phelps families; cousins that he cared for dearly along with friends and classmates.

Reginald Rodgers transitioned on Jan. 26 at the age of 20. There will be a private service held. Services are being provided by C J Williams Mortuary Services.