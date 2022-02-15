Trophy Case: Ella Parker

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ella Parker took this deer on Jan. 2 in Hermanville.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Please vote in the Vicksburg Post’s Best Buck Contest. Voting ends Feb. 15, and the winner will receive $150!

More Sports

Conference USA releases football schedule that includes Southern Miss

Warren County baseball, softball teams shuffle schedules

Gators beat PCA in triumphant return to Showers Field

Lady Vikes bow out of Class 6A tournament

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should governments be permitted to ban books in libraries?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...