Vicksburg convenience store sells winning lottery ticket

With the Powerball jackpot growing to more than $183 million, two Mississippi Lottery players received sweet Valentine’s Day surprises over the weekend worth $30,000 and $200,000.

The first player won $30,000 from the Friday, Feb. 11, Mega Millions drawing, purchased from MK Mart at 25 Fisher Ferry Road in Vicksburg.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 11, 16, 23, 24 and 30 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 3. For an additional dollar, the player purchased the Megaplier option, tripling their $10,000 prize for a total win of $30,000.

A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game. With her regular lottery store closing for the evening on Feb. 12, the player decided to try her luck at a different Mississippi Lottery retailer. She visited Newton Junction located at 221 Eastside Drive in Newton, and won on the last ticket she scratched, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.