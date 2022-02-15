Vicksburg Warren School District mask mandate expires

Face masks are no longer mandatory in the Vicksburg Warren School District, as the school board’s mask requirement expired on Tuesday.

According to VWSD Board of Trustees President James Stirgus Jr., the decision to let the mandate expire was simply a matter of board policy.

“At our last official board meeting, we stated that the mask mandate would expire on Valentine’s Day. It is now optional to wear a mask,” Stirgus said. “We will still be looking at the numbers, the science, so it doesn’t mean we’re done with mask mandates altogether, but for now, the mask requirement is gone.”

The most recent data available from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows schools in Warren County had fewer outbreaks from Jan. 31 through Feb. 4 than in previous five-day periods. Most schools had either no cases or between one and five reported cases for students and faculty, with the exception of River City Early College, which reported nine cases during the most recent five-day period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 data tracker, Warren County’s coronavirus case count is trending down as well, with 204 cases reported.