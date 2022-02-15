Warren County baseball, softball teams shuffle schedules

With the threat of severe weather looming later this week, Warren County’s baseball and softball teams have moved several games originally scheduled for Thursday:

• Warren Central’s baseball team moved its home opener against Germantown to Tuesday night. The junior varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

• The Lady Vikes softball team, meanwhile, has moved its home opener vs. Germantown up one day to Wednesday. The JV will play at 5 and the varsity at 6:15.

• Vicksburg High’s softball team also moved its home game against Yazoo County to Wednesday at 5 p.m. (JV) and 6:15 p.m. (varsity).

• Vicksburg High pushed its baseball home game back a day to Friday, with the JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6.

• Porter’s Chapel Academy’s road baseball game at Clinton Christian has not been affected yet. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, with the junior varsity to follow at 4.