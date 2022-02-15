Warren County baseball, softball teams shuffle schedules

Published 11:14 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

With the threat of severe weather looming later this week, Warren County’s baseball and softball teams have moved several games originally scheduled for Thursday:

• Warren Central’s baseball team moved its home opener against Germantown to Tuesday night. The junior varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

• The Lady Vikes softball team, meanwhile, has moved its home opener vs. Germantown up one day to Wednesday. The JV will play at 5 and the varsity at 6:15.

• Vicksburg High’s softball team also moved its home game against Yazoo County to Wednesday at 5 p.m. (JV) and 6:15 p.m. (varsity).

• Vicksburg High pushed its baseball home game back a day to Friday, with the JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6.

• Porter’s Chapel Academy’s road baseball game at Clinton Christian has not been affected yet. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, with the junior varsity to follow at 4.

