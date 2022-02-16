Funeral services for Abe Wiggins Sr. are to be held on Sunday, Feb. 20 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at noon; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings required inside the building.

Abe Wiggins Sr. passed away on Monday, Feb. 7 in Jackson, Mich. following a brief illness. He was 79. He was a Vicksburg native and a retired supervisor and union president.

He is survived by his wife and children, and members of the Walton and Cruthirds families in Vicksburg.